VSU releases statement following viral TikTok recording

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, a video depicting a conversation between an alleged VSU coach and player regarding the player’s hair began circulating on social media.

The video, which was originally posted to TikTok, is a recording of a conversation between baseball player Asher Akridge and an unseen person identified as Head Baseball Coach Greg Guilliams.

In the video, Akridge expresses that he believed the regulation regarding hair length allowed him to keep his hair pulled up. In response, Guilliams is heard telling Akridge that he did not clearly explain the hair length regulation and he did not blame Akridge for the confusion.

He continues by telling Akridge he should have explained the rule better. However, when Akridge attempts to mention discrepancies in the hairstyles of other players on the team, Guilliams replies that their conversation is between the two of them, not the other players.

The conversation implies that Guilliams and Akridge have had similar conversations before this recording took place, including over the phone.

Akridge can be heard telling Guilliams that his hair is cut and within regulation, and Guilliams replies that it is still not short enough to be on the team.

At the end of the conversation, Guilliams is heard telling Akridge there is no way for him to allow Akridge back on the team.

In response to the incident, VSU released a statement that they are looking into the incident.

“In keeping with the Valdosta State University Non-Discrimination Policy, the university is committed to maintaining a fair, respectful, and non-discriminatory environment for all,” the statement read. “The VSU Office of Human Resources is conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the current matter and will address any personnel actions that are deemed to violate university policy if the inquiry reveals anything. We are progressing through the required due process procedures.”

This statement was sent to The Spectator upon reaching out to VSU administration for a comment on Thursday. It was also posted to the university’s social media.

The original posting of the recording on TikTok has amassed over 400,000 views and over 40,000 likes. It has also been reposted across multiple accounts.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information is released.

Written by Bailey Storey, Co-Editor in Chief. Photo by Bailey Storey.