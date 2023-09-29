Home / Campus Life / Student Government Association hosts its Committee Meeting

The Student Government Association hosted its first committee meeting of the year on Sept. 18.

Each committee in the SGA got a chance to get together to express the changes that they would like to see for the future.

The meeting was held for new members and freshman to get to know each other and talk about their goals for the semester.

The different committees that the SGA has are the Safety and Parking Committee, Strategic Communication Committee, Campus Wellness Committee, and the Student Engagement committee.

The SGA plans to provide a safe and welcoming campus by focusing more on events surrounding mental health.

They are also working on enforcing a safe campus for students by addressing safety concerns and keeping all parking lots well-lit at night.

Written by Brianna Huston, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of VSU.

