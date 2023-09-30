Home / Photos / Feature Photos / Photos from the Blazers’ 28-3 win against North Greenville

Photos from the Blazers’ 28-3 win against North Greenville

September 30, 2023

The Blazers were on fire last Saturday as they defeated North Greenville with a score of 28-3. The Valdosta State Blazers’ football team is now 4-0 and remains undefeated. 

The student section was full of school spirit as they showed off their Blazer pride while cheering on the undefeated team last Saturday.

The band was also feeling Blazer pride as the football team was bringing home the win. Energy was not lacking in the stadium.

The Blazers were doing well last week, as they maintained a strong lead throughout the game. The defense remained on point and did not lack throughout the entire game.

The game most certainly ended in the Blazers’ favor. The team prepares for what seems to be another big win today against Chowan University.

Written by Kennedy Hill, Photo Editor. Photo courtesy of Austin Bruce, Co-Editor in Chief. 

 

