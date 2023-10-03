Remembering Dr. Steven Kohn

On July 24, VSU Presidents office released the unfortunate news of the passing of our beloved professor, Dr. Steven Kohn.

Dr. Kohn was a professor at VSU for 19 years after he joined the psychological department in 2004. He had a passion for the study abroad program in the Czech Republic, where he introduced students to multiple cities and enjoyed seeing them learn and grow from their experiences.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the psychological club organized a memorial event to remember Dr. Kohn’s legacy and his gift for inspiring and mentoring students.

During the memorial, there was a beautiful display of numerous items that reminded students and faculty about Steven’s accomplishments while also containing items brought by close friends.

Many people attending shared some of their favorite moments and memories of Dr. Kohn, including Dean James LaPlant.

“Dr. Kohn was the essence of a student-centered faculty member. He was deeply committed to experiential learning for his students both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Dean LaPlant.

Alumni students taught by Dr. Kohn were also in attendance to share their experiences and how Steven inspired them to continue traveling even after they finished college. Many students were very thankful to have had Dr. Kohn in their life.

“I remember being nervous about studying abroad because I always expect the worst, but after Dr. Kohn told me about all the things students were able to see and learn about, I decided to take the chance and go, and I ended up having the best time,” said alumnus Neveah Pitts.

Dr. Steven Kohn was a generous and committed professor who always put his students first, he will forever be remembered, and his legacy will continue to lead students into finding their passion.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor. Photo Courtesy of Valdosta State University