Lowndes and Valdosta renew Winnersville Classic

The Winnersville Classic is renewed once again as the venue has shifted from Martin Stadium back to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as Lowndes High and Valdosta High clash.

Lowndes High and Valdosta High open up region play as the Class-7A giants square off for the annual battle of bragging rights.

The Vikings come into the game at 3-2 while the Wildcats enter at 4-2, both looking to notch their first win in the region.

Valdosta High is coming off their second loss of the season. The Wildcats previously won four straight games after dropping their season opener.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are on a two-game losing streak after opening the season with a 3-0 record.

Both teams are looking to improve their records as the Georgia High School playoffs are fast approaching.

Lowndes and Valdosta are aware of how meaningful this rivalry is, not just for region or playoff seeding, but for the community itself.

Tickets to this game are hard to find, as everyone in Lowndes County aims to watch what should be a great game on Cleveland Field.

Lowndes High takes on Valdosta High on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Graphic courtesy of Gavin Ponder, Graphics Editor.