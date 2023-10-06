Valdosta Symphony Orchestra performs with world-class violinist

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra gave their first performance of the year, where they revisited one of their award-winning performances.

VSO performed their concert, “Rush,” for a full house in the Whitehead Auditorium. The performance included pieces from both Tchaikovsky and Florence Price, and featured special guest Melissa White on violin for Price’s “Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major.”

White has been performing professionally for 29 years, and has played venues in 48 of the 50 states, as well as South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

“From the moment I arrived, everyone’s been so warm and inviting… I love that the orchestra is made up of faculty, students, and professionals,” said White.

One of the pieces the orchestra performed was Tchaikovsky’s famous Symphony No. 5, which is made up of three pieces, and includes a melody meant to represent fate recurring throughout the symphony.

The last time the VSO played Symphony No. 5, they won the 2014 American Prize in Orchestral Performance for it. According to their website, the judges said, “The ensemble plays with excellent intonation and balance. The individual wind and brass players are of high quality and play with lovely tone.”

The performance was the 10th anniversary since the piece was judged, and the performance was a stellar tribute to the original.

“From the administration to the people on stage, VSO creates a great environment that allows us to make incredible music while also having fun in the process,” Ken Davis, a violinist and core member for the VSO, said.

Their next performance will be titled “Beethoven and Blue Jeans,” and will be hosted on Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Bailey Wilson. Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of Bailey Wilson.