TigerCon comes to VSU

On Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, around 200 comic book and manga enthusiasts attended a popular event known as Tiger Con at the Student Union on VSU campus. Tiger Con offers its attendees an opportunity to network, learn and enjoy their favorite pastimes.

The crowd was made up of VSU students, as well as con goes from Florida and surrounding areas.

Much of the event took place on the third floor of the Student Union, where many of the vendors were located. A large amount of merchandise was available, including Belgian chocolates, waterproof cups with speakers at the bottom, gaming from many eras, and pens.

Two of the main attractions at Tiger Con this year were Richard Epcar and Ellyn Stern, both well respected voice actors who have lent their voices to dozens of games and anime. Epcar was the voice of Joseph Joestar in “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure,” a well-known manga anime. Stern has had many important roles such as “Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence” and “Lupin the 3rd.”

Both actors were sitting at a booth and were willing to talk to attendees. And for $40, each were ready to sign autographs for their biggest fans.

Later in the evening the first day, Epcar had an outtakes panel, for those 18 and up, where he showed many examples of flubbed lines, much of them with adult content.

Another attraction that excited the attendees on day two of the event was a spicy ramen eating contest that took place directly outside of the Student Union.

Attendees interested in showing off their speed eating capabilities and mountainous appetites were asked to wolf down a bowl of specially made hot ramen as quickly as possible. The fastest recorded time was 22 seconds. The winner was praised and took home a “Naruto” ramen bowl with chop sticks as a grand prize.

By the end of Tiger Con, the majority of the visitors left with a satisfied feeling and the hope that the event will be back to VSU in years to come.

Written by Adjani Williams, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of Adjani Williams.