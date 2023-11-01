VSU hosts Halloween events on campus

Another Halloween has passed at VSU, with events old and new set up for students to participate in. Though the annual Trunk r’ Treat did not happen this year, the holiday was still jam-packed with activities across campus throughout the week.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Campus Activity Board hosted the annual Haunted House in the recreation department. It was a different approach this year, as it was hosted indoors rather than as a trail as it has been in previous years, but it was well-received by students.

Participants walked through an inflatable house, where they were subject to prop dead bodies, narrow passageways, and haunt actors at every turn, waiting to jump out and spook them. Many even found themselves being chased by actors on their way out.

Students were quick to give their reactions after the event, and most were overwhelmingly positive.

“I thought it was gonna be a lot less entertaining because it was inside, but it was actually a lot better than the haunted trail would’ve been,” Idara Essienumoh, a junior business major, said. “It was confined, and it made it more authentic. People screaming and jumping at you made it better, too.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Odradek hosted their horror writing workshop. Students participating in the event were given prompts to begin writing their own horror stories for Halloween, and all participants were treated to pizza and treats during the event.

Enactus also hosted the Jason Run event during Oct. 31. Different members donned a hockey mask resembling Jason Vorhees’s mask in the Friday the 13th franchise and ran around main campus. Participants paid $2 to join, and those who caught “Jason” received a prize of $20 and several full-sized candy bars as a prize.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of Bailey Wilson.