Wolves claw Blazers in Red Clay Rivalry

In what could be the final chapter of the Red Clay Rivalry, the West Georgia Wolves women’s volleyball team came away with a win on a frightening Halloween night against the VSU Blazers in a clean sweep.

The Wolves snapped their six-game losing streak and moved to 12-12 on the season as they looked dominant in the win. Senior outside hitter and right side, Zoë LaBreche, led the way for the Wolves with 13 kills along with an assist.

The Blazers were led by junior outside hitter, Mackenzie Murray, who had ten total kills in the loss. The Blazers dropped to 15-12 on the season and are now on a six-game losing streak.

West Georgia traded blows back and forth with the Blazers, but found a way to close out all three sets.

For the Blazers, it was a frustrating night as they were looking to snap out of a five-game skid that took them from favorites to now fighting to qualify for the Gulf South Conference playoffs.

The Blazers demonstrated their ability to hang with West Georgia by scoring at least 21 in each set, however they just could not finish out a set.

Graduate outside hitter, Mallory Roney, spoke about how the Blazers can turn things around this late in the season.

“We must go into practice and bring the same energy like it was a game,” said Roney. “I know that we are on a losing streak, but the way we turn it around is practice.”

The Blazers will travel to Cleveland, Tenn. on Friday night to take on the Flames of Lee University, while the Wolves travel to Rome, Ga. to take on the Shorter Hawks.

Written by Christopher Mercer, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of VSU.