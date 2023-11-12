Cherie’s Picks Week of November 13

Hey fellow Blazers, welcome to another week of Cherie’s Picks where we highlight some interesting events on campus for the upcoming week. This week happens to be Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, so be sure and try to dedicate a little time either volunteering around campus or dropping off donation items!

To start out the week, Volunteer Services is hosting “Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Donation Drive” on Monday, Nov. 13 up until Nov. 18. from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 601 North Lee Street (SGPEH building). If possible sometime this week, donate canned goods at this address or to our very own Blazer Pantry to help those in need.

The Philosophy and Religious Studies Club is hosting “Religion and Nationality in Galicia (Poland) at the End of the 19th and at the Beginning of the 20th Centuries: Case Study” on Tuesday, Nov. 14 beginning at 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Odum 1160 Auditorium. Dr. Magdalena J. Nowak will be presenting and providing information on this topic and invites you to come join if this intrigues you.

Career Opportunities is hosting “Fall Education Fair” on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in University Center Magnolia Rooms. All majors are invited to come and network with school systems and graduate programs.

Also Wednesday, Nov. 15 the Campus Activities Board is hosting “Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Grocery BINGO with CAB” from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Bailey Science Center Room 1011. This grocery themed bingo will give students the chance to win various gift baskets of food items, self-care baskets, as well as Bingo favorites like cameras and Apple airtags.

The Divine Modeling Troupe is hosting their upcoming fashion show “Dreams & Nightmares” on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Student Union Ballrooms. Be on the lookout for models selling $2 presale tickets, or you can pay $5 at the door to get in. They would love some Blazer support, so come out and enjoy the show.

Finishing up the school week, COSM GUIDES will be meeting at the bison by Bailey Science Center to host “Campus Cleanup” on Friday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. This event will include picking up trash around Bailey Science Center, West Hall and Nevins Hall. Cleanup supplies will be provided with the opportunity to earn 1.5 service hours.

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.