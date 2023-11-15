Blazers top Wolves in final battle for the Peach Basket

At one time, West Georgia Head Coach David Dean wanted to help Valdosta State win conference championships.

On Saturday night, he unintentionally did that once more for the Blazers as Valdosta State obliterated West Georgia 58-28 in their final scheduled edition of the Red Clay Rivalry.

The Blazers (10-1) notched their 30th all-time win over West Georgia (6-4) and sent the Wolves packing to the Division 1 ranks with one final defeat.

After VSU put up a great performance that saw the Blazers score nearly 60 points, the Peach Basket now holds a permanent place in Lowndes County.

More importantly, with this win, the Blazers earned a share of the Gulf South Conference Championship, which is head coach Tremaine Jackson’s first in Titletown.

This game started off with a bang, as the block in the back penalty negated a reverse kickoff return that would’ve resulted in a touchdown for the Blazers.

After the first quarter, it appeared to be all VSU as the Blazers notched a field goal, a touchdown, and even snagged a pick from West Georgia to end the first quarter leading 10-0.

In the second quarter, the Blazers continued their dominance by adding another field goal, and a drop in the bucket touchdown pass from junior quarter back Sammy Edwards to freshman wide receiver Rodney Bullard.

The Blazers did however sputter into the half as the Wolves scored a touchdown on the ground which was then followed by a Sammy Edwards interception.

Out of the half, Edwards made up for his turnover with another touchdown pass to freshman running back Cameron Smith that saw the Blazers retake a 20-point lead.

Then UWG scored two rushing touchdowns in less than three game minutes, and all of a sudden, this became a one possession game.

However, it wouldn’t stay that way long as Bullard scored once again, this time on a 99-yard kickoff return to put the Blazers up 34-21.

West Georgia then responded with another touchdown to bring it back to a six-point game.

The Blazers then proceeded to shut out the Wolves while ending the game on a 24-0 run, which was capped off in the final minute of play with a Blazer pick-six.

With this win, Valdosta State was crowned GSC co-conference champion alongside Delta State with the cherry on top being the Blazers are in the playoffs.

Valdosta State hosts Limestone at 1 pm on Nov. 18 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of Austin Bruce, Co Editor in Chief.