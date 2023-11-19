Cherie’s Picks Week of November 20

Hey fellow Blazers, welcome to another week of Cherie’s Picks where we highlight some interesting events on campus for the upcoming week. This week is our holiday break with classes only being in session on Monday and Tuesday. This does not mean Cherie will not have her picks!

Blazers be on the look out for emails informing all those staying on campus this week of buildings that will be open on campus during the break! To start out the week, the Department of Music is hosting “Chamber Singers Performance” on Monday Nov. 20 from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Powell Recital Hall. Head over and show your support of our music department.

The Department of Music is also hosting “Choir Fall Concert” on Tuesday Nov. 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Powell Recital Hall. Prepare for the holiday season right with a night of choral voices.

As far as campus events go, this is all for this week. However, I have some personal suggestions that may tickle your fancy.

If you are looking to get into the fall spirit and also want to treat yourself: This is your sign. Get yourself that holiday themed drink or candy you have been wanting to try.

Also, be sure to tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Holiday Parade at 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. if that is your cup of tea. You can find it on NBC or if you prefer streaming, Peacock. If not, I highly suggest watching The National Dog Show which premieres immediately after the parade.

Above all, take this break to celebrate however you please and enjoy your time off. Stay safe and we will see you back on campus soon!

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.