Blazers run past Bears in home opener

For the second straight year, the Blazers put over 100 points on the Clinton College Bears, beating them 108-90 in their home opener. In their only other previous meeting in Titletown last season, the Blazers put up 121 points.

The Bears started the game with an early advantage. At one point, the Bears had a 10-point lead midway through the first half. However, the Blazers flipped the script and at one point led as many as 21 points.

Six players were in double figures in points, including junior forward Caden Boser, who led the Blazers with 26 points. Boser scored five made three-pointers and eight rebounds that aided in the Blazers’ win.

After the game, Blazers Head Coach Mike Helfer spoke about how vital the balanced scoring attack is.

“For all of my time here, I always liked it when multiple guys can produce. It makes us hard to defend,” said Helfer.

The Blazers outscored the Bears 25-4 in second-chance points and led the game with rebounds 55-28.

“We had to wear them out and that we had to maintain our style of play,” said graduate student forward Jay Rucker, who had a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, about how the Blazers were able to maintain their composure down by double digits earlier.

The Blazers were helped by a roaring home eager to see their Blazers ignite a rally, and they were not disappointed.

“We did a great job tonight on embracing the crowd and not impressing the crowd, and they will appreciate the hustle plays and playing fundamental basketball,” said Helfer.

“For me, I haven’t experienced a crowd like it anywhere that I have been, and it’s only the beginning of the season; so many of them had classes today, and they still showed up,” said Rucker about how the crowd was vital in the victory.

For the Blazers, it is a quick turnaround as they will be back at the Complex on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. to play the Trinity Baptist College Eagles.

Written by Christopher Mercer, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of Austin Bruce, Co-Editor in Chief.