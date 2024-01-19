Photos: CAB Hosts Recoil Student Takeover

VSU’s Campus Activity Board hosted a takeover of the Recoil Trampoline Park on Jan. 17. The event featured a student-only environment, where participants were given free access to a trampoline park, arcade games, laser tag, and free pizza.

The event had a large turnout, with students partaking in activities from 6:00 p.m. to closing time at 10:00 p.m.

“Events like these are really good for meeting new people.” Madeleine Roberts, a freshman psychology major, said. “I think VSU should do more stuff like this. Outdoor events would be fun, too.”