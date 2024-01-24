Blazer Athletics Hall of Fame is one for the books

The 27th annual Valdosta State Athletics Hall of Fame induction took place this past Saturday, and it was filled with many esteemed individuals.

It was a room filled to the brim with Blazer legends, such as softball’s Thomas Macera to baseball’s Tommy Thomas.

Some of the names that highlighted this year’s class were current Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, former NFL running back Cedric Benson, and longtime athletic director Herb Reinhard.

Many of the individuals who were inducted shared heartfelt speeches, such as this year’s inductee Shelby Altman.

She shared the story of her childhood, then told her story of being adopted to her journey of becoming a Lady Blazer legend at Steel’s Diamond.

Holly Satterfield was another former softball player to be inducted this year as well.

Several inductees made videos to commemorate their induction this year, such as former Blazer tennis star Leo Blay. He accepted this honor via video as he now resides in France.

Contributors Dr. Cheri Tillman and Dr. Hamilton Tillman were present to accept their award but opted for a video as their speech.

While known for his near 1000 victories as a head baseball coach, former Blazer player Skip Fite shared several stories of his time at Billy Grant Field in his induction speech.

Beloved Coach Michael Doscher, who assisted several athletic programs on campus in his 24 years in Valdosta was also inducted as well.

The late Mike Leach, who was synonymous with his air raid offense as an offensive coordinator for the Blazers from 1996-2000 was represented by his son, who shared several stories of his time in Titletown.

Also connected with football, two former Blazers were also inducted, former NFL running back Cedric Benson, and current Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, who is also a native of Valdosta.

The Inductee that stands out the most this year was legendary athletic director of VSU, Herb Reinhard.

Reinhard spoke about his 30 plus years in Valdosta, and praised his cast and crew that helped put VSU athletics on the map.

Whether they were players, coaches, administrators or advisors, these individuals have received the title of being Hall of Famers for Blazer Athletics.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.