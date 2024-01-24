Schirmer’s 100th win avenges loss to Flames

The Lady Blazers win their 13th straight game on Saturday as head coach Deandra Schirmer notches her 100th victory as head coach in Titletown.

The Lady Blazers took on conference opponent Lee as the second act of Hall of Fame weekend on campus; a game that Lady Blazers fans have had circled since late November.

The last time the Lady Blazers lost a game this season was on the road in Cleveland, TN. The Flames defeated VSU in both squad’s opening conference matchup.

Since then, VSU has been on a run that has seen the Lady Blazers win 12 straight, including an upset on the road against then undefeated and #4 ranked Union University in Jackson, TN.

Due to this, the Lady Blazers came into this matchup tied for first place in the Gulf South Conference standings, and their performance on Saturday showcased why they were.

The first quarter was nothing but dominance on both sides of the ball for the Lady Blazers as at the end of one, VSU led 24-4.

By halftime, the score had reached 41-16, and the Lady Blazers cruised from there.

Four Lady Blazers hit double digit marks, led by senior forward Aleisha Curry’s 18 off the bench.

When the final buzzer sounded, VSU had notched an 80-50 victory over the Flames and had now beaten every conference opponent at least once this season.

A packed-out Complex raved as not only did the Lady Blazer currently sit alone at the top of the GSC rankings, but Coach Schirmer had notched her 100th victory at the helm in Valdosta.

The Lady Blazers take on Delta State in Cleveland, MS on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 ET.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of Austin Bruce.