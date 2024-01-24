Flames out burn Blazers on Hall of Fame Weekend

The VSU Blazers’ free fall continues as they lose a tight one to the Lee University Flames 68-61 on VSU Hall of Fame weekend.

The Flames had 4 players in double digits in points.

Flames’ graduate guard-forward Beyuan Hendricks led the way with 13 points. The Blazers were led by graduate guard LaTrell Tate who had a game high 24 points in the loss.

Despite being even in rebounds, as both teams tied for rebounds at 31, the Flames shot 48% from the field in the win.

The win moves the Flames to 11-5 on the season and remain fourth place in GSC standings.

The Blazers’ loss puts them 7-11 on the season and now drops them 10th place in the standings as the Blazers have lost 11 out of their last 13 games.

Blazers’ head coach Mike Helfer spoke to the media after he stressed the importance of shooting better from the field.

“We just can’t shoot 30 percent from the field and expect us to win,” said Helfer.

Athletic director Herb Reinhard was inducted into the Valdosta State Athletic Hall of Fame on

Saturday and was also honored at half time of the men’s game. Coach Helfer spoke about what his contributions meant to him at VSU.

“I believe that one day that Herb should have this court named after him after what he has done at this place (VSU) it is great to see him get the honor,” said Helfer.

The Flames have a quick turnaround as they play at home against Voorhees College Tigers on Jan. 23. Meanwhile, the Blazers are headed back on the road against GSC conference rival

Delta State on Jan. 25. This game marks the first of two straight games on the road.

Written by Christopher Mercer, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of Austin Bruce.