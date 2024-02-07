In Remembrance of Spc. Kennedy Sanders: A South Georgia Hero

Spc. Kennedy Landon Sanders’ loved ones are devastated as she and two other U.S. Army Reserve soldiers are put to rest after a Jordan drone attack occurred on January 28.

The ambitious 24-year-old Sanders was not only a respected soldier following a line of veterans from her family but she was also a loving daughter, sister and friend.

Previous VSU student Sanders enlisted in army boot camp shortly after in 2018 and volunteered to go across seas to experience other countries. Sanders’ best friend, Emily Middleton, says she believes Sanders passed away knowing she had a great deal of love and support behind her.

“We have been best friends since second grade and my kids call her ‘KeKe’. I was very nervous about her being over there (Jordan) and I did not want her to go but I knew she had to go,” Middleton said.

“I was proud of her and she had a lot of support from her daddy. She comes from a whole family of service members,” said Middleton. “I knew she didn’t like being away from her mom and her mom didn’t like being away from her.”

WSV News 3 sat down with Sander’s mother, Oneida Sanders, who says Sanders had future plans to enroll full time and she is still proud of her daughter.

“As I was coming into town I received a call from my husband saying you need to come straight home,” Oneida said. “I saw two uniformed officers here and I immediately knew what was wrong.”

Oneida says the last time she saw her daughter was back in August.

“I will just miss her actual presence. She did not mind showing affection,” Oneida said. “She gave the ultimate sacrifice. She is a hero.”

Over the weekend, the parents of Sanders traveled to Dover, DE to receive her remains. President Joe Biden was in attendance to honor Sanders, Staff Sgt. Will Rivers and Spc. Breonna Moffett.

Sanders is now back home near her loved ones at Fluker Funeral Home located in Waycross, GA.

Written by Kayla Pool, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of the Sanders family.