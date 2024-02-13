Lady Blazers upsets Union, again

The no. 8 ranked Lady Blazers defeated the Lady Bulldogs 74-56 on Saturday afternoon for their second win over Union this season.

In a game that has many postseason stipulations, the Lady Blazers faced their toughest test of the season against the Lady Bulldogs.

These two squads have played once prior, in which the Lady Blazers ran an offense that they had not run up to that point all season, which is part of the reason they came away with the victory the first time around.

But the biggest question was would VSU be able to upset the Lady Bulldogs a second time? Especially since Union, who had not lost another game all season before or since their first meeting, had time to game plan.

This time, the Lady Blazers had the luxury of having home court advantage, which early on did not seem to matter all that much.

A fast-paced quarter number one went by in a flash, and going into the second quarter VSU held a 19-18 advantage.

Quarter number two was much different, as it was a defensive showcase by the Lady Blazers who didn’t allow a Union bucket until nearly halfway through the second quarter.

After only allowing six Lady Bulldog points, the Lady Blazers led 30-24 going into the locker room.

Another heavily offensive quarter ensued as VSU outscored Union 21-18 in quarter number three as it was 51-42 with 10 minutes to play.

Even with Lady Blazers starting guard Taylor Searcey fouled out, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t contain VSU’s offense in the final quarter of play.

When the final buzzer sounded, VSU came out on top with a 74-56 victory of Union, upsetting the Lady Bulldogs for a second time this season.

Kalifa Ford led the way in scoring with 30 as the Lady Blazers improved to 20-2 overall, 18-1 in conference play. This ensured they grabbed their 18th straight victory, and as of now remain the only team in the nation to defeat Union this season.

The Lady Blazers hit the road this Saturday to take on their rival West Florida in Pensacola.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.