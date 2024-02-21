Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer Breakdown

After six years of owning 20th Century Fox, Disney is finally bringing “Deadpool 3” back onto the big screen.

The new trailer for the film was released during the the 57 Super Bowl. Fans of the franchise were more than excited to see Ryan Reynolds return as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s return to reprise his iconic role, Wolverine.

The official title of the film is “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The trailer shows Wade Wilson approached by the Time Variance Authority who appear in the “Loki” series. He is approached by Agent Paradox, played by Matthew Macfadyen, who makes him an offer to become a hero like those of the Avengers, Iron-man, Captain America, and Thor.

When he sees he can be part of this more successful universe, he takes his katanas out of retirement, and “Deadpool” suits up as clips roll.

Throughout the trailer there are many shots that suggest the film will include gruesome violence, which may indicate that this will be Marvel Studios first R-rated movie. As the last scene of the trailer plays, it shows a tease of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who we last saw in the 2017 film, “LOGAN.”

Hugh Jackman has been portraying Wolverine since the 2000s across 13 movies.

There were also a lot of easter eggs in this trailer. In the background, there is a 20th Century Fox logo covered in sand and abandoned, which symbolizes Disney buying Fox and changing the name from “20th Century Fox” to “20th Century Studios.”

The audience also got to see a quick glimpse of Pyro, played by Trevor Devall, who has not been seen since “X-Men 3.”

The full synopsis of the movie is that Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth Deadpool, but they team up to defeat a common enemy.

Deadpool and Wolverine come together in theaters this summer on July 26. Are you excited to see Marvel Studios’s first R-rated movie?

By Zahmir Jordan, Spectator reporter. Photo courtesy of MGN.