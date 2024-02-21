Lady Blazers survive upset bid from West Florida

The Lady Blazers made it rain in the Sunshine State as they survived an upset bid from their rival, the West Florida Lady Argonauts.

The Lady Blazers came into this matchup ranked No. 3 in the country after knocking off the Union Lady Bulldogs last week.

VSU’s 18-game win streak looked to be in jeopardy early on as West Florida got out to a double-digit lead early on in the opening quarter.

However, after a quick Lady Blazers run, VSU found themselves down only four at the start of the second quarter.

Another back-and-forth quarter between these rivals ensued, only this time, VSU fought their way to a 30-28 lead at the half.

The third quarter followed closely to the second as VSU outscored West Florida 13-9, giving the Blazers a six-point advantage heading to the final 10 minutes of play.

In a nearly dead even fourth quarter, the Lady Blazers were able to escape West Florida with a 56-49 victory over the Lady Argonauts.

Led behind Kalifa Ford’s 21 point and 10 point rebound double-double, VSU improved to 22-2 overall, 19-1 in conference play, and extended their win streak to 19 in a row.

The Lady Blazers hit the road to Alabama this weekend to take on the Montevallo Lady Falcons and the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.