Lady Blazers Win Outright GSC Championship

The Lady Blazers are outright Gulf South Conference Women’s Basketball champions after their victory on Senior Day versus Alabama-Huntsville.

After breaking the Lady Blazer school record for most consecutive wins with 22, VSU clinched at least a share of the conference title, with the opportunity to make it outright champions with a win on their home court.

The Lady Blazers welcomed in Alabama-Huntsville as the Lady Chargers looked to upset VSU on Senior Day.

The first quarter was close after 10 minutes of play, as the Lady Blazers found themselves down 19-16.

Then, the Lady Blazers started to pick up some steam with a score of 38-29 at the half.

Coming out of the break the Lady Chargers started to pull closer and closer towards the lead, but then the Lady Blazers took over.

After a jolt of play in the back half of the third quarter, with 10 minutes to play, the Lady Blazers led 64-45.

From there VSU put on cruise control. When the final buzzer sounded the Lady Blazers defeated the Lady Chargers 82-60 and cemented themselves as regular season Gulf South Conferences champions.

The Lady Blazers ended the regular season on a 23-game win streak, as their final regular season tallies had them at 26-2 overall, and 23-1 in conference play.

Going into the conference tournament, VSU will be the number one overall seed and find themselves hosting the first round at home against a familiar opponent, the Lady Wolves of West Georgia.

This could be the final time these two squads ever play in college basketball, and after two close matchups this season, we await Tuesday night to see who will move on to Birmingham.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.