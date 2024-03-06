Unleash your Wild Side: 2024 Concerts and Special Events revealed at Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures theme park has finally announced the lineup for their 2024 concerts and special events, including a performance by rapper and singer, Flo Rida.

The lineup is filled with a variety of artists and different genres of music, so there is something for everyone to enjoy. Each performance will take place every Sunday starting in April.

The live entertainment will begin on April 6, starting with country singer Phil Vassar who has had 27 top 40 hits and has won two The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards for songwriter of the year.

The second performance will be by the 10 million record selling rock band, Sugar Ray. Their 1997 album “Floored” made the band a household name and eventually made them go double platinum.

Ending the April concerts will be no other than well-known rapper and Florida resident, Flo Rida. It is a mystery if the rapper will be singing any of his hit songs such as “Whistle,” “Low,” “Right Round,” and other singles.

Other performances include:

Maddie & Tae: May 4

Secondhand Serenade: May 11

World Classic Rockers: May 18

Newsboys with Jordan Janzen: May 31

TobyMac: June 1

Michael W. Smith: June 2

Lady A (Previously known as Lady Antebellum): June 8

Sublime with Rome: June 15

Jeff Foxworthy: June 22

90’s House Party: July 13

For King + Country: July 20

Skillet: August 3

Not only will there be concerts but Wild Adventures will also continue to provide special events for the holidays to come.

The first event, Passholder Preview Night, will kick off on March 15 when the park reopens for the 2024 season.

Other events will mostly take place during the summer and fall season with celebrations such as Muffins for Moms on May 12, Memorial Day Weekend from May 25-26, Donuts for Dads on June 16, Sweet Summer Nights from June 7- July 26 and the annual Pumpkin Luminights from September 30-October 27 and Christmas Wild and Bright from November 23-December 31.

For more information about the upcoming concerts and special events, visit WildAdventures.com

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor. Photo courtesy of MGN.