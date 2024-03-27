Exploring Healthy Relationships During Women’s History Month

On Tuesday, March 26, the Department of Women’s and Gender Studies sponsored an event in collaboration with the Title IX Office here at VSU. The event, “One Love Workshop: Exploring Healthy Relationships” included a discussion and a film that dived deeper into the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship.

The workshop began with an introduction from Dr. A. J. Ramirez, women’s and gender studies coordinator and professor, and a presentation from Myia Miller, Title IX compliance officer and investigator from the Office of Conduct and Title IX. Miller presented 10 significant signs of a healthy relationship, and 10 signs of an unhealthy relationship.

The 10 signs of a healthy relationship include trust, independence, honesty, equality, respect, kindness, comfortable pace, healthy conflict, fun, and taking responsibility. As stated by One Love Foundation, “A healthy relationship does not mean a ‘perfect’ relationship, and no one is healthy 100% of the time, but the signs above are behaviors you should strive for in all of your relationships.”

The ten signs of an unhealthy relationship include intensity, possessiveness, isolation, manipulation, belittling, sabotage, guilting, volatility, betrayal, and deflecting responsibility. All these characteristics are determined to be deemed unhealthy by the One Love Foundation.

Miller introduced the One Love Foundation to the students who attended. The foundations purpose is to raise awareness on relationship abuse and educate individuals on how to have healthier relationships through relatable films.

The One Love Foundation was founded to honor the passing of Yeardley Love, a young University of Virginia student who tragically got her life taken from her by an abusive ex-boyfriend.

Miller said, “One in three women, one in three men, and one in two nonbinary and transgender people experience relationship abuse at least once in their lifetime.”

The evening proceeded with the One Love Foundation film, “Escalation.” The film followed the warning signs that were presented in a college couples’ relationship. The unhealthy signs escalated into abuse in the film and were portrayed to help young people recognize the early signs of relationship abuse.

The film was followed by a discussion led by Miller, and it was between Dr. Ramirez and all students who attended. During the discussion, Miller provided questions and statements to students to allow a safe space to share thoughts and feelings on the film.

Students had insightful comments and touched on every aspect of the film, while sharing what they liked and disliked. Individuals also shared what they would have done differently if they were a bystander or a friend of the couple in the film.

The event concluded with a few words from both Miller and Dr. Ramirez as they thanked everyone for coming out and participating in the workshop. A list of on and off-campus resources were passed out to students before the event ended.

There are multiple resources available both on and off campus to receive assistance with mental health and abuse. Some of these resources include the Title IX Office, VSU Counseling Center, and Haven Battered Women’s Shelter.

