Ceramics sale benefits students, charities

The Valdosta State University art department hosted its annual ceramic sales event on Dec. 1 to 2 in room 1054 in the Fine Arts Building. The entire display is created by VSU students and faculty, including Michael T. Schmidt, associate dean of the College of the Arts and Mark Errol, lecturer focusing in ceramics, foundations and art appreciation. Students enrolled in the ceramics 2 course (ART 4062), contributed their own works from class.

Some of the selection available at the sale included bowls, mugs and jewelry. Everything was handmade and one of a kind. 30 percent of the proceeds from the sale benefit the Department of Art’s Visiting Artist Fund. There was also a table of items whose proceeds will go directly to charity.

Blake Wise, junior art major says that this is his first year participating in the ceramics sale. Wise says that working with ceramics is his favorite art medium to work with

“It’s a touch and feel thing,” Wise said. “Ceramics really welcomes you. It’s inviting.”

Errol says there is always someone working in the ceramics room. Errol loves working with the students and says that group learning is exciting for him.

“I love the spark when someone gets past the wall of fear in their art,” Errol said.

Additional funds raised from the sale will benefit student travel to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Conference (NCECA). Students who attend this conference will have the opportunity to network with other students, faculty and artists from around the world.

The Visiting Artist Fund has brought artists including Brian Jensen of Utah Valley University, Utah; Stephen Heywood of University of North Florida; Shane Christensen of Dixie State University, Utah; Beau Raymond of Atlanta; Julie Guyot of Tallahassee, Fla.; Mark Knott of Atlanta; A.J. Argentina of Roswell; Brooke

Cassidy of Charleston, S.C.; Suzannah Zucker of the University of Georgia; Brad Schwieger of Ohio University; Chuck Johnson of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; Jasey Allen Jones of the University of Georgia; Ryan Fitzer of Southern Methodist University, Texas; and Chandra DeBuse and Merdith Host of Kansas City, Mo.

This is the 16th ceramics sale hosted at VSU. Schmidt encourages everyone to just “stop on in, listen to some music and see what’s happening in the world of clay at VSU.”

Photos and story by Veronica You, special projects editor.

