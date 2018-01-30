Home / Campus Life / African American history collection donated to VSU
Full room view of the collection.

African American history collection donated to VSU

Currently, Odum Library is home to the African American History Materials Display. This collection was donated by Roy Copeland, associate professor of management at the Langdale School of Business at Valdosta State University, and his wife, Dr. Cheryl Copeland. The display is being administered by the VSU archives and Special Collections. The full collection contains over 150 pieces of historical memorabilia, but the displayed collection is limited to twelve pieces.

Each piece contains their own individual significance; however, they are all similar by having a relevance to the history of African Americans in the United States. The items age as far back as the American Civil War and as recent as 1995. The collection features African American figures such as Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., Hank Aaron and many more.

My favorite piece from the displayed collection was piece number six, the official funeral pamphlet of Martin Luther King Jr. This piece was very personal for me because Atlanta is where I call home, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact is everywhere. The collection is located on the first floor in the North lobby of the library and will be on display until March 15. It is an excellent spot to visit in celebration of Black History Month next month.

 

 

Story and photos by Sarah Norris, staff writer. 

For more Campus Life stories, click here. 

