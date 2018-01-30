Relay for life is back at VSU

Once again VSU will host the annual Relay for Life event for the fight against cancer on April 13 on VSU’s front lawn.

Samantha Watson-Jones, the coordinator of the event, said she loves coming back to VSU every year to see students and the community come together for a great cause.

“It really shows that you can be a part of something bigger and truly make a difference,” Watson-Jones said. “This is very close to my heart, so I continue to help with it every year.”

The event is expected to be similar to “The Happening” in that over 50 organizations and vendors will be represented.

“We also have different activities that will occur throughout the night such as Mr. Relay pageant competition, wet T-shirt contests, relay races and many more,” Watson-Jones said. “This year our theme is carnival, so we are hoping to incorporate that into the event.”

There is a registration fee of $15 and the Relay for Life team encourages each participant to raise $100 with each team’s goal being $1000.

“So far, we have raised $1,761.08,” Watson-Jones said. “We had a few fundraisers last semester, but will have a whole lot more this semester. We are currently working on getting these events finalized and getting the word out. We have started recruiting organizations to register and currently have 13 teams.”

All the money raised will benefit cancer patients. For example, every $200 raised will help someone fighting against cancer stay in Hope Lodges for free while going through treatment.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will last anywhere from six to 24 hours. The reasoning for the extended hours is to show that cancer never sleeps.

For more information, sign up, or donate visit: http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY18SER?pg=entry&fr_id=89237 .

Story by Kaitlyn Baich, staff writer. Photo by Hunter Terrell.

For more Campus Life stories, click here.