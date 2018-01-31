Crime Report 1/19-1/28: Theft stays present on VSU campus

January 19,2018

At 5:19 p.m., UPD responded to Chick-Fil-A regarding an employee caught stealing merchandise. They declined to press charges.

January 22, 2018

At 12:49 p.m., UPD responded to a stolen one card at the College of Education building.

At 3:09 p.m., UPD responded to reported theft of bicycle from rack on the south side of the College of Education.

January 24 ,2018

At 2:20 p.m., UPD took a report from VSU student on theft by taking. The victim reported his black Ozone Mountain style bike with red and white trim stolen from the bike rack between the Psychology building and Converse Residence Hall. The bike was valued at $99 and the lock was valued at $5.

January 27, 2018

At 6:07 p.m., UPD took a report from a VSU student on theft by taking. The victim reported her Yellow Huffy bike was stolen from the bike rack on the north entrance of Brown Residence Hall. The bike was valued at $119.

January 28, 2018

At 6:16 p.m., UPD took report from a VSU student on theft by taking. The victim stated that he placed his navy-blue umbrella on a table in Hopper Residence Hall and went into another room for approximately ten minutes. When he returned, the umbrella was missing. Victim says he wants to press charges because the umbrella holds sentimental value. The umbrella is described as navy blue with a broken handle.

Written by Tylaise Christopher, Staff Writer.

