UPD arrests four females for alleged possession of marijuana

Four females are facing a possession of marijuana charge after a late night stop went awry.

Officer Caleb Lee arrested Sierra Salem, 18, Destiny Crumpler, 18, Shania Kendrick, 19, and Tayler Castleberry ,18, late Sept. 12 at approximately 9:55 p.m.

However, they were not originally stopped for the possession charge.

According to Sgt. Mark Williams, the four were originally pulled over for driving without their headlights on. Once pulled over, Lee smelled something in the car and proceeded to call backup in searching the vehicle.

“(This) resulted in the arrest of four young females due to the possession of marijuana,” Williams said.

The four were charged with the possession of less than 1 oz. of marijuana. At least two of the offenders were VSU students.

Because the case is still under active investigation, no further information was available. This story is subject to updates as they come out.

Written by Patrick Barry, Staff Writer, and Bryce Ethridge, News Editor. Photo by Bryce Ethridge.

