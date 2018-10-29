The Room of Arms

A common phrase goes that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. The Blazers football team has three and they’re all pretty good in their own way.

On Saturday Oct. 20, the Blazers improved to an impressive 8-0 on the season defeating North Greenville 44-21 on homecoming evening. The biggest take away from the matchup wasn’t how many points they religiously score, but who was taking the snaps under center.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Rogan Wells has served as the starter for this season. He has been at the forefront of the success for the Blazers, passing for 26 touchdowns which ranks first in the Gulf South Conference.

In the matchup versus the Crusaders, he passed for 80 yards on 8-18 passing. He left the game late in the second due to an apparent shoulder injury, but the No. 1 scoring offense was not going to be stopped.

Head Coach Kerwin Bell thrust last year’s starter Adam Robles into the game and it looked like a rebirth. The Blazers didn’t take a step back, but rather took a million paces forward. Robles passed for 131 yards on 6-10 passing.

The Ocala, Florida native added two touchdowns in the contest; one to senior wide-reciever Joe Fortson on a 61-yard pass and another to sophomore wide receiver Brian Saunds in the early second.

Freshman Ivory Durham played mop-up duty in the waning moments of the game, but he made it worthwhile. Durham played a bit over eight minutes in the fourth quarter and accounted for two touchdowns, one on a two-yard scramble and another to fellow freshman wide-receiver David White.

The 5 foot 10 inch quarterback also ran for a game-high 72 yards, which was more than the GSC’s third leading rusher in redshirt-freshman Jamar Thompkins with 60.

Saunds was on the receiving end of a lot of balls, posting four catches for 95 yards and a score. He is tied for second in the GSC in receiving touchdowns with nine and he credits most of that to the quarterback play this season.

“We trust all of them,” Saunds said. “We have three quarterbacks that can start anywhere in the GSC, so we as a team expect a lot out of them.”

In a sense, Saunds is speaking facts. Each of the three signal callers have a lot of talent, yet teams have found it hard to figure this group out. Saunds and the rest of the team are lucky to have them.

“We expect a lot more out of Rogan because he does a lot for this team, but Adam is just a brain with a big arm,” Saunds said. “Durham is just simply a jitterbug and he makes plays. We trust all of them and the rest of the team knows we will go to bat with all of them.”

Durham is the rookie in the quarterback room, yet he looks to the veterans in the quarterback room for guidance on bettering his play—as he should.

“I have just been working on my craft and learning from the best in Rogan Wells,” Durham said. “He’s a redshirt-sophomore and he has taught me a lot. He told me to ‘take my time and relax.’ I went through my reads and did my job.”

As a collective, the Blazers have thrown for 33 touchdowns this season, ranking first in the GSC. The second best only has 17.

What was once competition is all love now. The group of strong arms have become just a band of brothers that work hard together and for one another.

“I feel like we have the best quarterback coordination in the nation to be honest,” Durham said. “Every time we get on the field something happens and we make a play. We are improving and we compete in practice.”

