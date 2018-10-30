Crime Report 10/22-10/28: Bike thefts plague students

Oct. 23. 2018

At 11:30 a.m., a VSU student reported a bicycle theft from Langdale Residence Hall. The bike was recovered.

At 12: 39 p.m., a VSU student reported a bicycle theft from Reade Residence Hall. The bike was recovered.

At 6:50 p.m., a VSU student reported a bicycle theft from outside of Nevins Hall.

Oct. 24, 2018

At 1:46 p.m., a VSU student reported a bicycle theft outside of Patterson Residence Hall.

Oct. 25, 2018

At 5:53 p.m., a VSU student reported a hit and run accident in Centennial West Lot. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Oct. 26, 2018

At 2:26 p.m., a VSU staff member reported damage to a door and a deadbolt in Hopper Residence Hall.

Oct. 27, 2018

At 2:30 p.m., UPD arrested a non-student for Driving on a Suspended License and a Red Light Violation following a traffic stop.

Oct. 28, 2018

At 8:00 p.m., a student reported a cell phone and VSU ID theft from Blazer Sports Grille.

Written by Patrick Barry, Staff Writer.

