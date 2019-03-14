Column: Running your business in Georgia

Georgia is a state that has many big brand name company’s headquarters from Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A and so many more. However, now more than ever, Georgia is a state where you want to start your business. According to an email offering a course being offered in the May semester, called Emerging Enterprise Creation, the state of Georgia has been ranked number three in top U.S. states to best start a business and has also placed number one for best state to run a business.

It is important to know the basics of being able to run a business. A person must have an idea that will satisfy a need or want for consumers through a product or service. He or she must come up with a business plan that will thoroughly go into detail of how much money you need to start and run the business. This is crucial because if you don’t understand the financial aspect of it, this could ruin your business. Next, is to find a good location to be able

to market yourself. Georgia, as I’ve stated, is currently one of the best places to start small businesses. Finding the right demographics and making sure your business runs is just as important because without consumers, your business would not be able to function. When running a business, it is a given that you must be able to take a risk in order to be able to make your idea come to life.

Four students have implemented these steps and have started their own business because of the course and thriving. Next time I will be talking to one of these students to find out what has inspired them to start their business here at Valdosta State while also being a student taking steps to earn their degree.

Written by Isabella Schneider, Staff Contributor. Photo courtesy of Pexels.com.

For more Opinions, click here