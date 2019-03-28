VPD investigates car accident death, possible shooter

City of Valdosta Police Officers found a man dead after arriving to the scene of a vehicular accident; however, evidence shows more to his death.

Discovered in a crashed vehicle on the 300 block of East Moore Street, VPD found Xzavier Haggins, 36, dead early March 23 with a possible gunshot wound.

He nor the vehicular accident were their original objective.

VPD was originally called in response to gunshots in the vicinity of the 600 block of East Moore Street. On the way to the scene, VPD officers noticed Haggins in a small vehicle crashed into a power pole and power transformer box, according to the report.

Two groups of officers split with one staying on-scene and the other responding to their original objective.

After Georgia Power ensured the scene’s safety from electricity, emergency medical personnel checked Haggins for life signs but found none.

The Lowndes County Deputy Coroner pronounced him dead.

With suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, Haggins’ body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for an autopsy. His car was towed to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Lab to “process evidence in a controlled environment.”

The autopsy was completed on the morning of March 26 and ruled Haggins’ death as a homicide.

An investigation into crime of his death is on-going. VPD is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Investigations at 229-293-3145.

Written by Bryce Ethridge, Content Editor.

