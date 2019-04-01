Goff completes coaching staff, four new hires

Four new coaches will work alongside newly hired Valdosta State football head coach Gary Goff for the 2019 season.

Ex-Tiffin University defensive coordinator Lee Stalker and offensive line coach Ryan Allgood will follow Goff.

Goff coached at Tiffin since 2011.

Stalker spent the last five seasons with Goff, where he coached defensive line, special teams and was the run-game coordinator for the Dragons.

Under Stalker, the defense was ranked top-ten nationally in tackles for loss (96) and ranked in the top-20 for third and fourth down conversion percentage.

Allgood spent two years with Goff. In 2018, the offense averaged 30 points, 271 passing yards and 426 yards per game.

In 2017, the offensive line under Allgood propelled the Dragons to average 24 points, 366 passing yards and 203 rushing yards per game.

Levi Brown and Michael Johnson are two other additions, not from Tiffin.

Brown comes from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama, where he finished his first season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Eagles.

Before coaching the Eagles, he worked as the quarterbacks coach in 2016 and 2017 for Troy University, his alma mater.

He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in round No. 7 in 2010.

He played two seasons with Buffalo and one season each with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Johnson served as defensive backs coach since 2016 for Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. In 2017, Johnson was a key contributor in leading Huntingdon to its third-consecutive USA South Conference title.

The Hawks made the NCAA playoffs for the third-straight year with Johnson.

The full staff includes:

Gary Goff: Head Football Coach

Kerry Webb: Running Backs / Special Teams

Kenny McClendon: Defensive Line Coach

Ryan Allgood: Offensive Line

Lee Stalker: Defensive Coordinator

Levi Brown: Quarterbacks Coach

Michael Johnson: Defensive Backs/Secondary Coach

Michael Doscher: Speed, Strength and Conditioning

Jay Johnson: Head Athletic Trainer

Marty McGhin: Football Operations

Tripp Dodd: Defensive Quality Control

Phillip Chartier: Graduate Assistant – Equipment Manager

Trent Turknett: Graduate Assistant – Offensive Analyst

The 2019 Blazers’ Spring Game will be held on Apr. 27 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The game is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

