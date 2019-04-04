For the Culture: Come to the VSU Carnival

Just because Spring Break is over, it doesn’t mean that the party must stop.

VSU is unveiling a new annual event that calls for celebrating: the VSU Carnival. The festivities are set to take place on April 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is the brainchild of the Caribbean Student Association, which wanted to find a way for the students to enjoy different aspects of Caribbean culture.

“The reason we decided to put this together was so everyone could see and experience the different cultures of the Caribbean and African Diaspora,” Mirakal Jackson, president of the CSA, said. “To add to the fun, we also decided to make this a blacklight event. We’re encouraging everyone to wear white or brightly colored shirts so they can glow in the dark. It adds to the festivities.”

Jackson made it clear that this is not a typical carnival. Instead of rides, there will be dancing and elaborate costumes as the main attractions. There will also be games, a photo booth and various Caribbean cuisine.

“You can never go wrong with free food,” she said. “I know everyone will enjoy that, especially since Caribbean food is so good. There will also be plenty of games, and there will be awesome prizes.”

Jackson said the highlight of the night will be dancing.

“Some of the students of our org, as well as other guest performers, will be doing performances and these really cool dances,” she said. “It’s going to be a fun time.”

To promote the event, CSA has littered the VSU sidewalks with glow chalk drawings. They also gave away waist beads on the Palms Quad earlier this week so students can wear them and show support at the event. They are doing a shoutout sweepstakes on social media as well.

“If any students mention our name in their posts on Instagram or Twitter about the carnival, they’ll get a chance to be entered in a game and win a prize,” Jackson said. “Use @vsu_caribsa and #CarnivalMe.”

The festivities begin now.

Written by Malia Thomas, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of the Caribbean Student Association.

