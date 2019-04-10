Done deal: Kuhns accepts head coaching spot at Samford

It’s official: The Carley Kuhns era is over at VSU.

VSU Athletic Director Herb Reinhard announced on April 10, Kuhns will not return as the VSU Lady Blazers basketball head coach.

Kuhns has accepted the head coaching position at Samford University, coaching the Lady Bulldogs. Samford is a NCAA Division I member of the Southern Conference.

The Lady Bulldogs had a 10-20 last season, ranking No. 7 in the conference.

Head Coach Mike Morris retired after 17 seasons, making way for Kuhns.

Kuhns leaves VSU with a 66-29 overall record and 44-18 in Gulf South Conference play in three seasons. She led the Lady Blazers to a GSC title in 2017, the program’s first title since 1984.

In 2017, the Lady Blazers garnered 22 victories, marking the first 20-plus win season since 2011.

Kuhns was inducted into the Blazer Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015, for her efforts as a Lady Blazers’ student athlete. She recorded 1,133 career points, No. 16 in VSU history and was a two-time First Team All-Gulf South Conference selection.

She has made 262 three-pointers, most in school history.

According to VSU Athletics, a national search for a new head coach has begun.

