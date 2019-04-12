Blazers fight back to defeat Auburn-Montgomery 4-3

The wheels continue to turn for VSU men’s tennis.

After a 4-3 comeback win at No. 30 Auburn Montgomery on April 11, the Blazers (9-3) pushed their win streak to nine matches.

The Blazers are 7-0 in Gulf South Conference play with three matches left. VSU holds a one-game lead over the West Florida Argonauts (6-1).

The Warhawks used Jose Garcia and Alvaro Terron to defeat VSU juniors Axel Holm and Yohan Nguyen. 7-6.

AUM won at No. 2 to clinch the point as Eban Straker-Meads and Santiago Veglia defeated VSU senior Jordi Mas and sophomore Florian Simbozel 6-4.

Cizek and senior Xavier Pineda were tied 6-6 in a tiebreaker at the No. 3 doubles.

In the singles matchup, Straker-Meads, ranked No. 52 in the nation, defeated Simbozel in straight-sets, 6-1, 6-4, for a 2-0 lead for the Warhawks.

The Blazers, then, got on the board as Pineda defeated Veglia at No. 4, 6-4, 6-3.

Nguyen downed Francisco Jimenez at No. 3 singles, evening the match at two in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-3. The Warhawks used a win at No. 5 as Garcia defeated Holm, 7-5, 7-6 for a 3-2 lead over VSU.

Cizek started slow, dropping the first set 6-2 to Giovanni Bellio at No. 6. Cizek redeemed himself and won the second set 6-4. In the final set, Cizek took a 2-1 lead and a 6-1 win for the Blazers.

VSU will travel to Pensacola, Florida, to face Mississippi College on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

Following the matchup, VSU will play in two matches on April 20 versus Delta State at 1 p.m. ET and Christian Brothers at 4 p.m. ET.

The Gulf South Conference Tournament begins May 2 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

