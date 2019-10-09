Valdosta DIY House welcomes all performers

Many performers in Valdosta aren’t able to find places where they can showcase their talents, but one up and coming place is trying to change that.

The Valdosta DIY House is a little hidden house space where bands, artists, poets and other performers are welcome to showcase their interpretation of art.

The Valdosta DIY House was established in 2019 and started hosting shows on April 19.

Alan Sifuentes, Owner and creator of the DIY House said that he started the DIY House in hopes to give Valdosta’s local artists, and traveling artists a place to perform.

“The DIY House has been around for 5 months” Sifuentes said, “but in a way this has been something 10 years in the making. I bought my first microphone when I was sixteen. It all started there.”

Sifuentes has had success in bringing a wide range of acts. From April 19 to the last show, The DIY House has hosted over 25 shows in the past five months. .

“I’m already booked until February, and it’s been surprisingly easy to book shows right now.”

This is a space where any local or traveling artists can come and feel welcome. There is no cover at the door and most of everything is donation-based.

The house has a YouTube channel as well, where they record and upload the shows that have been played there.

The Valdosta DIY is in walking distance of VSU’s campus; and, anyone interested in booking or attending a show is encouraged to direct message (dm) the Instagram account @valdostadiyhouse.

This house is just the start of bringing new artists to Valdosta and having a place where anyone can go and enjoy different live music and art each visit.

Written by Amelia Sellars, Staff Writer. Photos Courtesy of Justin Moore and Valdosta DIY House.

Edited on 10/10/19 at 8:24 am.