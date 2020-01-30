La vida Valdosta: Underrated hot spots in the area

Valdosta may not be a big city like Atlanta, but there are still plenty of ways for students to get out of their dorms.

One cool thing to do that I don’t hear many college students talk about is going to a trampoline park. While a trampoline park may seem a little juvenile, college students can still enjoy all the fun they have to offer at a place called Recoil Trampoline Park. Not only do they have trampolines, they also offer dodgeball, basketball, a foam pit, a ninja course and a trapeze.

If you’re a fan of nature and wildlife, a place for you may like is the Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area. It has an education center, canoe access, picnic shelters and hiking/nature trails. This park also offers activities in hunting, fishing, geocaching and more.

For those who are food connoisseurs , Miss Kate’s Deep South Food Tours may be something you would like to try out. Described as “the most delicious way for anyone who enjoys food to explore a city’s interesting neighborhoods,” a food tour is a great way to get a fantastic meal while explore the cultures that Valdosta has to offer.

Everyone loves a good mind-boggling puzzle, and Epic Escape Rooms can offer just that. They have many escape rooms with a variety of stories and backgrounds you are sure to have a great time while putting your mind to the test.

When looking for something to do with your friends as a young adult, bowling is easily one of the things that frequently come to mind. Jac’s Bowling Lanes is a spot where youth can definitely go for a fun time. Not only does it have twenty-six bowling lanes, it also has a bar and grill along with a game room. It’s an ideal place for a college student looking for a bit of fun on any night.

Whether you are a nature lover, adventure seeker or just love a fun time, Valdosta has plenty to offer that may suit your interests. Just remember, sometimes the fun doesn’t come to you, you may have to search for it!

Written by Torrence Weaver, Staff Writer. Photos courtesy of Wikimedia Commons and nps.gov.