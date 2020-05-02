VSU IT eases process of Online Student Account Center

Checking balances have now become easier for students.

The VSU Information Technology Department has now granted direct access to the Online Student Account Center.

The OSAC is where students and any persons they authorize to log in can check balances created by tuition, fees and other financial payments between student and university.

Before the change, students had to put in their VSU username and password for a second time after logging into MyVSU to access the OSAC.

Now, regardless of whether a student accesses the OSAC through MyVSU or through Banner, a second login is not required.

This change was made hoping to “make life just a bit easier” for students and authorized users to efficiently access the OSAC, according to an email sent out.

A second link has been created for those who want to access the OSAC directly, but two-factor authorization is required.

For those who made shortcuts or bookmarks to the OSAC would need to change that to access the site correctly.

If students have problems logging in, they can contact the VSU Solutions Center by email or phone.

If there are any questions about the OSAC, they can contact the VSU Bursary via email.

Written by Kayla Pool, Asst. News Editor. Photo by The Spectator.