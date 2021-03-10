Pop Addict: 2021 Grammy Awards Predictions

Hello, my favorite pop addicts at VSU, and welcome back to a special (and my personal favorite) edition of our beloved pop culture column!

It’s Grammy Awards season in the music industry, and there is no better time to argue about who deserves to win which awards.

This year’s nominations are quite interesting to say the least. While I am still upset about a certain snub (*cough* The Weeknd), it is still fun to see who gets honored at one of the most talked-about awards shows in music.

Of course, I have my opinions on who should win and who deserves nothing, and as always, I’m going to give you the tea. Without further ado, here are my predictions for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

To begin with, let’s discuss the big four general categories.

The Album of the Year category, which should be the most anticipated category of the event, is underwhelming to say the least. Don’t get me wrong, most of the albums are great, but in general, there seems to be a lack of huge names that the general public can recognize aside from megastars Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

• Who I think will win: “Folklore” by Taylor Swift

• Who I think should win: “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa, “Folklore” by Taylor Swift or “Women in Music Pt. III” by HAIM

Next is Record of the Year, and this category is much harder to predict considering the mix of big names in the running.

You have the Queen Bey herself, the most nominated woman in history and the second most wins for a female artist, showing up twice in this category. You have Billie Eilish, who just won all four of the main categories at last year’s Grammy Awards.

You have Post Malone, Dua Lipa and DaBaby, who have all had huge worldwide hits. New arrivals to the Grammy scene Megan thee Stallion and Doja Cat also have huge chances of winning.

• Who I think will win: “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

• Who I think should win: “Savage (Remix)” by Megan thee Stallion and Beyonce, “Say So” by Doja Cat or “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

The next category, Song of the Year, is given to the songwriters of a song as opposed to only the artists.

Once again, a lot of huge names in this category. Taylor Swift has had the most luck in previous years with winning general categories, and I would not be surprised if she wins again.

Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish are probably strong contenders to win as well, but it would be a mistake to count out names such as Post Malone, Beyonce or H.E.R.

• Who I think will win: “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift or “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

• Who I think should win: “Black Parade” by Beyonce or “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

Last of the big four categories is Best New Artist. There are a lot of cool, diverse artists in the category who have made waves with the general public, critics, and both in some cases.

• Who I think will win: Megan thee Stallion or Doja Cat

• Who I think should win: Megan thee Stallion, Doja Cat or Phoebe Bridgers

Next, I will be giving my picks for who I want to win in the genre-specific categories.

• Best Pop Solo Performance: “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish or “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

• Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Exile” by Taylor Swift and Bon Iver or “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

• Best Pop Vocal Album: “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa or “Folklore” by Taylor Swift

• Best Dance Recording: “My High” by Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai

• Best Alternative Album: “Punisher” by Phoebe Bridgers

• Best Rock Song: “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers or “Not” by Big Thief

• Best Rock Performance: “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers or “The Steps” by HAIM

• Best R&B Performance: “Black Parade” by Beyonce

• Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” by Chloe x Halle

• Best R&B Song: “Black Parade” by Beyonce or “Do It” by Chloe x Halle

• Best Progressive R&B Album: “Ungodly Hour” by Chloe X Halle

• Best R&B Album: “Take Time” by Giveon

• Best Rap Performance: “Savage” by Megan thee Stallion and Beyonce or “Dior” by Pop Smoke

• Best Melodic Rap Performance: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

• Best Rap Song: “Savage” by Megan thee Stallion and Beyonce, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch or “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby

• Best Rap Album: “Alfredo” by Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

Aside from a special artist being snubbed in many categories (*cough* The Weeknd), I am excited about this year’s award ceremony and performances. Hopefully, given our currently circumstances, it will prove to be a memorable and entertaining show.

Thank you for tuning in to another edition of Pop Addict, and I cannot wait to discuss pop culture with you guys again soon.

Story by Torrence Weaver. Photo courtesy of Sarahi Montero, Graphic Design Editor.