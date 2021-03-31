Student raises funds to aid the homeless

Since COVID-19 started, Savannah Croft has had to get creative with how she will do her part in giving back to the community by hosting a donation drive for two outreach programs from Mar. 22 to Apr. 2 at the Honors House.

Croft, a junior psychology major, has partnered with The Children’s Advocacy Center and Living Bridges Ministries to start a donation drive.

Living Bridges Ministries is a program that helps homeless members of the community to reintegrate into society. They have also begun starting a new initiative for children, which helps give kids a proper birthday party.

With this new initiative starting, Croft has asked for things such as balloons, candles, streamers and cake mixes for these children.

The programs also accept small games, kids’ toys and toiletries.

Croft also chose to work with The Children’s Advocacy Center because it is another very important organization that aids families and children who are victims of abuse.

“Both of these organizations help families through difficult times and steer them back on a positive path, and I just want to help them keep providing their services,” Croft said.

Croft came up with the idea of hosting the donation drive after being inspired by Alpha Sigma Alpha’s clothing drive, in January, for the local homeless shelter. The sorority collected winter clothes such as jackets, sweaters, pants, and winter gloves.

The idea of partnering with these two outreach programs at once makes for an easy way to disperse the donated items throughout the two. Since they are both benefiting children, Croft can collect items for both.

“I wanted to be able to give back to the two programs for the work they’ve done for the community. I’ve previously done donations for The Living Bridges Ministries and they’ve proven to have such a heart for serving others,” Croft said.

Along with the children’s clothing, Croft is also taking donations for adult clothing for The Living Bridges Ministries. The Living Bridges Ministries is also taking donations for adults, so the clothes that are donated to Croft. They are also collecting non-perishable food and blankets.

Donated items will be washed and disinfected by Croft before handing it over to the program so that they, as well as the recipients of these items, can stay safe.

Because of COVID-19, Croft cannot go and help disperse the items that are donated, so they take the items regularly, hold them and give them out as needed.

If you are interested in helping these programs out, as well as Croft, you still have until April 2 to donate to the drop off which is located at the Honors House. This is located on the corner of Georgia Avenue and N Oak Street. Any question can be taken up with Savannah Croft via email at sbcroft@valdosta.edu.

Story by Madison Gruber, Assistant Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of Bailey Storey.