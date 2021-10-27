VSU holds a Y2K theme for homecoming

Homecoming weekend is Nov. 5 and 6, and the Y2K was voted on by students last semester and won by a landslide.

According to Rachel Dawkins, student activities coordinator for student life, masks will not be required for any homecoming events since campus is back in full swing.

There will be several events on campus throughout the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 6.

On Mon. Nov. 1, there will be a sheet sign contest for student organizations to participate and win up to $100. CAB will also be hosting a Casino Night on the 3rd floor of the Student Union from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tues. Nov. 2 will open voting for VSU’s homecoming court. There will be a sidewalk chalk contest where organizations can win up to $100 and a door decorating contest for faculty.

The Homecoming Comedy show will also take place in the SU Ballrooms from 6 to 8 p.m.

Candidates for the homecoming court include:

– Ahyonna Pitts

– Ally Hudson

– Ashanti Ford

– Robert Ashton Moorman

– Bonnie Kate Fletcher

– Jycobi Williams

– Katiria Coto

– Kimberly Velazquez

– Nfiniti Pierce

– Rebecca Bell

– Shemar Holliday

– Sophie Trickel

– Taylor Lunford

All candidates must be sponsored by a VSU student organization or chosen by a resident hall.

“I chose to run for homecoming because I thought this was a great experience,” Ashanti Ford, a junior finance major, said. “I’ve always wanted to run for homecoming in high school, but I didn’t have a platform or voice. I didn’t want this opportunity to slip by now that I have both of those things.”

On Wednesday Nov. 3, Firepit will be hosting a t-shirt swap in the Pedestrian Mall from noon to 2 p.m., and CAB will be hosting a Block Party on the front lawn from 4 to 7 p.m.

Posters for the poster contest are also due on this date by 5:30 p.m. to the Student Life office. Organizations can also win up to $100.

Thursday Nov. 4 is also a voting day, with votes being closed at 11:59 p.m. Students can meet the candidates in the SU Rotunda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a pep rally and lip sync Show in the PE Complex starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday Nov. 5, student organizations will be decorating their float for the homecoming parade. CAB will also be hosting Screen on the Green on the front lawn starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 6 is the homecoming parade starting at noon on Oak Street and ending at the University Center. The homecoming football game against North Greenville will start at 3 p.m.

The homecoming king and queen will be announced at half-time.

Story by Sam Acevedo, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Valdosta State University.