People Poll: When is the best time to prepare for the holidays?

December 3, 2021 Entertainment, Spotlight, Topstory Leave a comment 270 Views

Kayley Stevens, a freshman communications major

“I think you should start some time in November, but the bare minimum should be Thanksgiving.”

Andrew Barnes, a senior communications major, said right after Halloween is the best time to prepare.

“It gives you more time to enjoy the holiday, and you don’t have to scramble to get decorations up.”

Scott Tillman, a freshman mass media major, also said after Halloween.

“You can actually have everything up, so all you have to worry about is presents.”

Jacob Triplett, a freshman computer science major

“I’d say the best time to prepare for Christmas is when all of the Christmas deals are available, like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.”

Written by Bailey Wilson. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

