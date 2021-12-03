Spectator Favorites: Thanksgiving Pie Edition

TJ – None
“Pie is a disgrace to pastries everywhere.”
Madison – Sweet Potato
“It’s sweeter than pumpkin pie, and my aunt used to make one special for me during the holidays.”
Bailey – Pumpkin
“Pumpkin pie is like the perfect balance of tart and sweet, so I love it because it doesn’t make me sick after I eat it.”
Zach – Strawberries and Cream
“I like pies made of simple ingredients, and that pie is basically just cream cheese, whipped cream and strawberry glaze.”
Payton – None
“Pies aren’t as good as they look in cartoons.”
Written by Sam Acevedo. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.