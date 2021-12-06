Photos: Fall makes its way to VSU

Fallen leaves scatter the sidewalk behind Oak Street Parking deck.

Outside of Jennett Lecture Hall, this tree highlights the area with its bright colors.

Near Hopper Hall, leaves on the trees turn red and yellow for fall.

Trees bare with bright yellow leaves outside of the Student Union.

Leaves cover the bridge to the Education building creating a scenic walk.

On the roof of Oak Street Parking Deck, the campus is covered in varying fall colors.

Students dress in fall clothing as we near the Thanksgiving break.

Written by Madeline Harper, staff reporter. Photos courtesy of Madeline Harper.