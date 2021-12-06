Home / Photos / Feature Photos / Photos: Fall makes its way to VSU

Photos: Fall makes its way to VSU

December 6, 2021 Feature Photos, Photo story, Photo Story, Photos, Spotlight, Topstory Leave a comment 127 Views

Fallen leaves scatter the sidewalk behind Oak Street Parking deck.

Outside of Jennett Lecture Hall, this tree highlights the area with its bright colors.

Near Hopper Hall, leaves on the trees turn red and yellow for fall.

Trees bare with bright yellow leaves outside of the Student Union.

Leaves cover the bridge to the Education building creating a scenic walk.

On the roof of Oak Street Parking Deck, the campus is covered in varying fall colors.

Students dress in fall clothing as we near the Thanksgiving break.

Written by Madeline Harper, staff reporter. Photos courtesy of Madeline Harper.

Tags

Check Also

Student Spotlight: Meet Johnny Welch

Johnny Welch, a freshman elementary education major, has always been interested in teaching. As a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2021, All Rights Reserved