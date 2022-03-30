Dixie Cream Donut Shop is a fan favorite in Valdosta

A locally owned and operated donut shop is located only one mile away from campus. Have you been?

Dixie Cream Donut Shop is located at 804 North Oak St and is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Original glazed, cinnamon rolls, crème- filled, sprinkles and more– whichever is your favorite, they have it hot and fresh.

The store has a small local feel and the tempting warm, sugary smell of fresh donuts hits you as soon as the door is opened. The donuts are displayed front and center, and you can view donuts being made to the left as you order.

Dixie Cream Donut Shop has the most affordable donuts of all of the donut shops in Valdosta. You can purchase a dozen glazed donuts for $9.50 or $0.89 each or a dozen assorted for $10.50 or $0.99 for each.

There are also specialty flavor cake donuts available every day. Drinks are also available for purchase.

The store is owned by Jason Myddelton, a Valdosta local and VSU alumni. Myddelton purchased the store 20 years ago and has been serving the community ever since by providing delicious donuts.

Dixie Cream donuts have been available in Valdosta since 1955, and the store we see today was built in 1965, according to the owner.

“It takes determination, consistency community support and surrounding yourself with good, smart people,” Myddelton said about his employees and family.

Myddelton comes in super early to begin preparing donuts. He helps with making donuts and cashing out customers from his family and other employees, but he spends his fair share of time and effort making donuts in the mornings.

When asked to interview him, he was more than happy to speak to me while steadily preparing fresh glazed donuts for his customers.

The flavors available at Dixie Cream stay simple and consistent. The original glaze donut is the same recipe from 1929 when the first Dixie Cream Donut Shop opened in St. Louis, Missouri.

“The community support is everything,” Myddelton says.

The store gets a good mix of regulars and new people. He appreciates how loyal his customers are and always welcomes new ones, especially from VSU.

Myddelton’s favorite part of owning this business is dealing with the customers and putting a smile on their faces.

Myddelton is a soft-spoken person, but he was constantly greeting and speaking to his customers, all with a smile on his face.

Myddelton spoke about how the flow of traffic has changed in the last 20 years and that people aren’t driving to his store’s area of town as much, but he keeps his local customers by being consistent in the product he puts out.

“My plans for the future are just to keep everyone in my family happy,” Myddelton said.

