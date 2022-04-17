Top casual games for college students

With finals week coming up, students are looking for ways to relax. Here are the best cozy and casual games for college students to de-stress with! Included are prices, platforms the game is available on, and genre!

1. Stardew Valley

Price: $14.99

Platforms: Computer, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Mobile

Genre: Farming, Simulation

Stardew Valley is the top casual game for everyone! Available on all platforms, Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game with cute, pixel graphics, loveable characters, and fun minigames! In this game, you move away from your dull city life to start afresh in your grandpa’s farm located in Pelican Town!

2. Unpacking

Price: $19.99

Platforms: Computer, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation

Genre: Indie, Simulation, Puzzle

If you’re a fan of r/OddlySatisfying, then this is the game for you! Unpacking is an indie simulation game focused on…unpacking! Described as “part block-fitting puzzle, part home decorator”, this game is perfect for those who love organization.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Price: $59.99

Platforms: Switch only

Genre: Social simulation

Get a head start on summer vacation by traveling to a deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! While this is the 5th installment of the Animal Crossing series, it is perfect for beginners. Live on an island with cute villagers and decorate your island to your heart’s content!

4. Cozy Grove

Price: $14.99

Platforms: Computer, Switch, Xbox, Playstation, iOS

Genre: Casual, Indie

Take a camping trip to Cozy Grove! You play as a Spirit Scout who helps soothe the local ghosts of the grove. Bring back the color of Cozy Grove through crafting, helping spirits, and more!

5. Coffee Talk

Price: $12.99

Platforms:

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie

Since all students run on coffee, Coffee Talk just makes sense. Help give advice to fantasy-inspired townsfolk with a cup of joe. Featuring 90s style anime pixel graphics and multiple storyline branches based on your choices, Coffee Talk gives you an experience to think and feel.

Written by Camille Grube-Hall, web editor.