Guide: Top 5 ways for College Freshman to Succeed

College is such a little word with so much meaning behind it. You can plan for months and even years ahead to be prepared for your first day, but in reality, you can’t really be prepared for college until you’re in it.

Here are the top five tips for college freshmen that can lead to success:

1. Don’t Procrastinate

It can be hard adjusting back into the school scene after an adventure-filled summer. It is even harder to get adjusted to an entirely new school where you do not know anyone.

However, getting your assignments finished as soon as possible is more beneficial than you think. It not only frees up some time for you in the future, but it also keeps you from stressing about the schoolwork you need to do.

2. Go to Class

Now that you are on your own and have total control over whether you get to sleep in, it’s tempting to miss class. It is especially tempting to sleep in instead of going to an 8 a.m. class.

Don’t skip class.

Not only will you miss notes that you might need on a test, but you could potentially miss other important information.

“If you do take an 8 a.m. class, make sure all your classes line up behind that class,” Shanya Jackson, senior English major, said. “That way you won’t be tempted to go home to nap and risk missing any of your other classes.”

3. Buy a Planner

As silly as it sounds, planners are a great way to keep you organized and on top of all your assignments. If you buy a planner, you do not have to keep checking your syllabus or logging into Blazeview just to see when your stuff is due.

You can also use your planner for other stuff like work assignments (if you have a job) and events that are coming up in your calendar.

4. Make Time to Study

A lot of people do not believe in studying, and that is okay. However, college classes are going to be completely different than the high school classes that you are used to.

Not to mention studying does not have to be boring. You could start study groups with your friends where you create flashcards or PowerPoints.

If you prefer studying alone, you could break up the study time into timed intervals with much-needed snack breaks.

5. Be Open

Going into a new school can be scary. Being around new people can be even scarier.

“You never know who or what relationship you might establish with someone,” Paige Thompson, junior exercise physiology major, said.

Without even knowing, you could create a few lifelong friendships just by saying hello and being kind to someone.

There are plenty of opportunities out in the world of college. You just have to be open enough to explore them.

Fear and anxiety are the two main emotions that come to mind whenever entering the college world. Throwing COVID-19 into the mix may make it a little harder to get adjusted faster than usual, but once you get a basic understanding of how college life works, you’re set for the next four years.

Written by Baylee Davis, staff reporter. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.