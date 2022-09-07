Editorial: There is more to life than what’s on Earth

Conspiracy theorists debate many topics, but one that seems to be more widely accepted is that aliens are real.

At the Spectator, we believe that there is no feasible way that Earth is the only planet in the universe that has life.

According to Britannica Dictionary, the word alien is a noun that means “a creature that comes from somewhere other than the planet Earth.” This can include the little bacteria that travel on an asteroid or the rumored UFOs that many may have seen in the sky.

However, it’s still likely that aliens may be more advanced than bacteria. It’s also possible that they could be broader than the little green men that we see in the science fiction genre.

We believe that aliens could evolve and adapt according to the planet just like how we did to Earth.

Not only do we believe that aliens are real, but we also think that it’s selfish to believe Earth is the only planet in the universe that holds life.

NASA said that no one knows if the universe is infinite or the only one that exists. To this day, new galaxies believed to predate life on Earth are being discovered. To think that we are the only life in the universe is unrealistic.

We at the Spectator aren’t the only ones with this hopeful view; NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, said, ““If you have a universe that is 13.5 billion years old — it is so big — is there another chance for another Sun and another planet that has an atmosphere like ours? I would say yes, so I think we’re going to get some indication that there’s intelligent life out there.”

Humans on Earth start wars instead of sharing and helping each other. We tend to think that we are the only ones that matter when there is a whole unlimited universe that’s still out there.

Even though people on Earth tend to be a little self-centered, it doesn’t mean we should believe that we are the only life in the universe.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator.